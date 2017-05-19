US State Department summons Turkish ambassador over violence outside Turkish embassy

The U.S. State Department has summoned Turkish Ambassador in Washington Serdar Kilic over incident near Turkish embassy in Washington.

As BBC reported quoting the representatives of the US authorities, Serdar Kilic met the acting Deputy Secretary, Tom Shannon.

The demonstrators who were holding an action outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the US capital to protest Turkish leader's visit to Washington, were attacked by a group of Turks, including also the Presidents' bodyguards.

As a result of the clashes 11 people, including police officers, were injured, two people were arrested.