Trump denies that he asked Comey to shut down investigation
10:30, 19.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump flatly denied the information that he had pressured the FBI to close the  investigation into the national security adviser, and he questioned the need for a special counsel to probe possible collusion between his campaign and Russia trying to influence the presidential election, VOA reported.

“No, no. Next question,” Trump said when a reporter asked whether he had asked FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into  Michael Flynn. 

Trump complained that the scandals  over the White House were damaging national unity. 

“I think it divides the countr. I think we have a very divided country because of that and many other thingsy,” he said. 

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted several posts questioning the need for the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to look into the collusion allegations. 
“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he tweeted.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!” the president tweeted.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
