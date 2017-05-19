News
Friday
May 19
News
Newspaper: Armenia President, Tsarukyan plan to further intensify cooperation
11:35, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that President and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman Serzh Sargsyan, and opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman, Tsarukyan Bloc leader and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan have planned to further intensify cooperation, and that this will become more visible in fall, when it eventually will lead to the signing of a new coalition memorandum—in the RPA-PAP-Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party format—in 2018.

“If we exclude the force majeure, there will be no remaining reason for the Serzh Sargsyan-led government not to start working as of April 10, 2018, in which case [Tsarukyan Bloc MP] Mikayel Melkumyan automatically will have to hand over the NA Deputy Speaker’s chair to the now sole [parliamentary] opposition Yelk [Way Out] bloc,” wrote Zhamanak.

This text available in   Հայերեն
