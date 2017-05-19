Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortars, grenade launcher at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 90 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,300 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired one mortar shell, in an easterly direction, as well as one mortar shell and one shell from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in a northeasterly direction of the line of contact.

The Artsakh defense army vanguard units, however, continue to have full control over the frontline and reliably maintain their outposts.