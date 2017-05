YEREVAN. – The new National Assembly of Armenia observed a minute of silence, during its session on Friday, to commemorate the victims of the genocide of Pontic Greeks.

Eduard Sharmazanov, press secretary and MP of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, motioned to honor memory of Pontic Greeks.

Genocide of the Pontic Greeks was started by the government of Young Turks in 1915, and it continued under the government of Kemal Ataturk, till 1923.