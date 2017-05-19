Armenia official’s adviser: Jewelry industry is progressing rapidly in country

YEREVAN. – Outdoor session of the jewelers’ associations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)— comprising Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan—which was convened Thursday in Armenia’s capital city of Armenia, was devoted to resolving some problems and mutual understanding.

Gagik Mkrtchyan, adviser to the acting the Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday.

Among the challenges, he noted the need for developing single approaches toward the standards of jewelry industry, and in Mkrtchyan’s words, the discussants conferred on the respective avenues.

Also, they discussed exports, imports, and development of relations with neighboring countries. In this connection, he recalled that Russia remains Armenia’s main partner and market.

According to the acting minister’s adviser, jewelry industry is developing at a fast pace in Armenia, this pace will be maintained until the year’s end, and new contracts are expected to be signed.