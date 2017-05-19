News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Armenia official’s adviser: Jewelry industry is progressing rapidly in country
15:12, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Outdoor session of the jewelers’ associations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)— comprising Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan—which was convened Thursday in Armenia’s capital city of Armenia, was devoted to resolving some problems and mutual understanding.

Gagik Mkrtchyan, adviser to the acting the Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday. 

Among the challenges, he noted the need for developing single approaches toward the standards of jewelry industry, and in Mkrtchyan’s words, the discussants conferred on the respective avenues. 

Also, they discussed exports, imports, and development of relations with neighboring countries. In this connection, he recalled that Russia remains Armenia’s main partner and market.

According to the acting minister’s adviser, jewelry industry is developing at a fast pace in Armenia, this pace will be maintained until the year’s end, and new contracts are expected to be signed.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy, investment acting minister presents report to President (PHOTOS)
The report included the ministry’s activities in tourism industry…
 SAS Group takes leading position
The label reflects the results of inspection conducted by the service...
 Armenian Government approves procedure for holding state procurement auctions
According to acting Minister of Finance of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, it will be allowed to acquire large amount of goods and services through electronic auction...
 483 workers of Armenia’s tax and customs bodies to be made redundant
The draft bill on reforms in the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
 Armenian citizens working in international organizations to make 23% pension payments
The bill of respective amendments to the Law “On cumulative pensions” and accompanying bills were adopted at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
 Armenian Government approves new bill on community enlargement
In a number of cases, more large-scale enlargement is proposed...
More in topic
All
Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss tax reforms, fight against corruption
They exchanged views on Armenian-American economic cooperation and joint projects…
 Armenia economy, investment acting minister presents report to President (PHOTOS)
The report included the ministry’s activities in tourism industry…
 SAS Group takes leading position
The label reflects the results of inspection conducted by the service...
 Global oil prices are up
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.74% and reached $52.90 per barrel...
 Armenian Government approves procedure for holding state procurement auctions
According to acting Minister of Finance of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, it will be allowed to acquire large amount of goods and services through electronic auction...
 483 workers of Armenia’s tax and customs bodies to be made redundant
The draft bill on reforms in the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news