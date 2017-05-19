Sharmazanov: OSCE Minsk Group's statement is a slap to Azerbaijan's destructive policy

YEREVAN. – OSCE Minsk Group's latest statement is a slap to a destructive policy of Azerbaijan, National Assembly deputy speaker, ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) reelected MP and spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Touching upon the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group's mediators, where it was specifically mentioned for the first time about the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side, Sharmazanov considered that OSCE Minsk Group was fed up, as this was not the first case when Azerbaijan, evidently, violated the ceasefire.

According to him, only the estimating of the situation is not enough, sanctions against Azerbaijan should be imposed, if the country continues such a destructive policy.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs condemned these recent ceasefire violations and call upon the sides to take all necessary measures to prevent any further escalation in the conflict zone.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America, released the following statement:

“According to information collected from multiple reliable sources, on 15 May, Azerbaijani armed forces fired a missile across the Line of Contact, striking military equipment. On the evening of 16 May and continuing into 17 May, Armenian armed forces retaliated with mortar fire of various calibres. These actions by both sides represent significant violations of the ceasefire and are cause for alarm.”