YEREVAN. – At present, the new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia is debating the matter of the formation of the NA standing committees.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will motion to have the number of these committees be reduced from twelve to nine.

In this case, chairpersons of the six committees will be from the RPA, whereas those of the other three will be from the opposition Tsarukyan Bloc.

The chairpersons of these standing committees will be elected later.