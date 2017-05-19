News
Armenia signs European Convention on Offences relating to Cultural Property
14:12, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN. – Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in Cyprus within the framework of the 127th Session of the Committee of Ministers  of the Council of Europe (CoE), on Friday signed the European Convention on Offences relating to Cultural Property.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland lauded the readiness of Armenia, Cyprus, Portugal, Greece, San Marino, and Mexico—the first signatories of the new convention, to fight against the aforementioned offenses, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

 

 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
