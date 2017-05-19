Armenia signs European Convention on Offences relating to Cultural Property

YEREVAN. – Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in Cyprus within the framework of the 127th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE), on Friday signed the European Convention on Offences relating to Cultural Property.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland lauded the readiness of Armenia, Cyprus, Portugal, Greece, San Marino, and Mexico—the first signatories of the new convention, to fight against the aforementioned offenses, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.