Friday
May 19
Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigation against Julian Assange
14:51, 19.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Swedish prosecutors dropped a rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The warrant for his arrest is also cancelled, Meduza reported.

As the website of the Assange's supporters noted, this became possible due to of the UN working group's decision on detention. In February, 2016 this group decided that Sweden and the United Kingdom deprived Assange of his right to freedom.

Since June, 2012 Assange is in Embassy of Ecuador in London, being afraid of arrest and extradition of Sweden.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
