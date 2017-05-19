SAS Group takes leading position

YEREVAN. – SAS is the first supermarket chain in Armenia to receive an “Information label” from the State service of food safety.

The label is granted on the basis of prior application filed by SAS GROUP and reflects the results of inspection conducted by the service.

According to the inspection, SAS supermarket is the only chain to consume slaughterhouse origin meat which complies with all veterinary and sanitary standards of Armenian legislation. This means, that sales outlets of SAS supermarket undergo sufficient natural and artificial ventilation and are provided with new washstands, refrigerators, stumps, boards for meat processing and other necessary conditions, as well as all employees have their regular and periodical medical examination health books.

Ultimately, the meat is taken by SAS supermarkets only in case of availability of accompanying veterinary documents and is subject to mandatory veterinary examination.

The priority for SAS supermarkets is to provide absolutely fresh and clean products meeting all the standards of safe food.