Video of casting for Armenian Genocide film to launch at Cannes Festival event

The creators of Three Apples Fell From Heaven, a film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide, made available a clip of young women’s auditions to play the lead role.

Shekhar Kapur, who became famous after the film Elizabeth, is the director of the film, which is based on the Micheline Aharonian Marcom novel adapted by Motorcycle Diaries writer José Rivera.

The main hero of the film is a young female girl taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents during the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, deadline.com reports.

The filmmakers made available a clip of the young women’s casting for the lead role. The participants are refugees from Syria. In an interview they tell the story of how they left Syria for Armenia.

The video was shot by Disruptive Narrative production company founded by leading human rights lawyer, Jen Robinson, and Syrian-Armenian actress, Sona Tatoyan.

It will launch at Cannes as part of Sunday’s Refugee Voices In Film day on May 21.