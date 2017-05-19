News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Video of casting for Armenian Genocide film to launch at Cannes Festival event
20:04, 19.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The creators of Three Apples Fell From Heaven, a film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide, made available a clip of young women’s auditions to play the lead role.

Shekhar Kapur, who became famous after the film Elizabeth, is the director of the film, which is based on the Micheline Aharonian Marcom novel adapted by Motorcycle Diaries writer José Rivera. 

The main hero of the film is a young female girl taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents during the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, deadline.com reports.

The filmmakers made available a clip of the young women’s casting for the lead role. The participants are refugees from Syria. In an interview they tell the story of how they left Syria for Armenia. 

The video was shot by Disruptive Narrative production company founded by leading human rights lawyer, Jen Robinson, and Syrian-Armenian actress, Sona Tatoyan.

It will launch at Cannes as part of Sunday’s Refugee Voices In Film day on May 21.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Texas passes resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
The House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature hereby recognize the Armenian genocide…
 Pro-Erdogan supporters storm peaceful protesters in Washington (VIDEO)
Some of the demonstrators were injured seriously, some were in blood...
American Armenians to protest Erdogan’s visit to Washington
The action will be held in front of the White House…
 Anna Eshoo: US Congress members plan to visit Armenia in September
The congresswoman noted that she will not rest until the US formally recognizes Armenian Genocide…
 Saint Petersburg governor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)
Poltavchenko is paying an official visit to Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia…
 American Armenians prevent new Genocide denial ads and billboards
Sixteen national organizations joined an Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region…
More in topic
All
Ruling party MP: Armenian polyclinics lack equipment and doctors
In many cases, people seek medical assistance in hospitals instead of polyclinics, since the latter lack equipment...
Armenian women convicts to assemble lighters from Chinese details
Acting Minister of Economic Development and Reforms of Armenia, Suren Karayan, noted that Sahlevs Ltd. will produce 230 million AMD (approx. $470,000) goods annually...
 In 2017 Armenia to receive $1,2 from US to fight tuberculosis
The relevant project was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
 Chanel boomerang offends Australia Aborigines
The French luxury brand is selling a boomerang for $1,460…
 Catholicos Aram I visits new Armenian church in Kuwait
The house of worship will be consecrated on Friday…
 U.S. Ambassador to Armenia meets with Muskie Exchange Program alumni
Though the Muskie Graduate Fellowship Program which 450 Armenians have taken advantaged of has since ended, the alumni remain an important part of Armenian society…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news