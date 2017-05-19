News
Friday
May 19
News
Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss tax reforms, fight against corruption
16:56, 19.05.2017
YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Friday received US Ambassador Richard Mills. 

The interlocutors exchanged views on Armenian-American economic cooperation and joint projects.

Also, they discussed collaboration in drawing investments, improving the business climate, implementing tax, customs and judicial reforms, and fighting against corruption in Armenia.

In addition, PM Karapetyan and Ambassador Mills reflected on the prospects for making bilateral cooperation grow deeper in several domains.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
