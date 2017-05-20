News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Analyst: Minsk Group statement also strong reaction in wake of closure of OSCE Yerevan office
00:48, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The recent round of clashes in the line of contact has prompted a more nuanced response from the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenian analyst Richard Giragosian said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am request to comment on the recent statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Richard Giragosian, director at Armenia-based Regional Studies Center, said already tense situation along the Nagarno-Karabakh line of contact dramatically worsened over the past week, and after months of a consistent and steady escalation, clashes led to a detailed response from the OSCE Minsk Group. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Minsk Group in particular said: “According to information collected from multiple reliable sources, on 15 May, Azerbaijani armed forces fired a missile across the Line of Contact, striking military equipment.”

“This latest, more assertive OSCE statement clearly identifies the nature of the violations. This was aimed to not only pressure all sides to refrain from further escalation, but also cannot help but to be a stronger reaction in the wake of the Azerbaijani move to force the closure of the OSCE office in Armenia, the last OSCE presence in the region,” Giragosian said in a written comment.

According to him, the statement shows that clear and coherent asymmetry of the violations was evident as the co-chairs also criticized the response of 16-17 May by stating “Armenian armed forces retaliated with mortar fire of various calibres”.

“Moreover, in statements echoing the OSCE Minsk Group, the official Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakhariva, also added to the warning.  This also suggests that Moscow may be likely upset with any advance knowledge of the Azerbaijani missile attack that, after all, destroyed a Russian-made air defense system,” the analyst added.

However, the developments make Giragosian think that the risk of greater provocations, more violations and even of renewed hostilities is much greater as the summer comes. 

“And more worrying, there is no real or effective deterrent preventing an ever more significant round of attacks and tests of defensive positions by Azerbaijan,” he resumed.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament: Minsk Group statement shows that our diplomacy is successful
“We will continue to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy,” said speaker Babloyan…
OSCE Office in Yerevan to stop its activity on August 31
The OSCE Bureau supported Armenia in developing democratic institutions and enhancing the civil society...
 Karabakh foreign minister meets Ambassador Kasprzyk
The sides discussed a range of issues related to the current situation on the Line of Contact...
 Artsakh Defense Minister, OSCE official discuss contact line situation
The situation on the contact line between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces, particularly the ceasefire violations...
 Armenia analyst: Imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan can be put on OSCE agenda
The OSCE knew whom it was dealing with, since several years ago, Azerbaijan itself launched the initiative of closing the OSCE Office in Baku…
 Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum: Closure of OSCE office is extremely dangerous precedent
Armenian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum issued a statement...
More in topic
All
Assange: WikiLeaks will continue distributing materials
He also commented on the release of one of WikiLeaks informers Chelsea Manning, saying that this was an “important victory"...
 European Commission: EU continues to support peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
The EU continues to fully support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group…
 MP: Armenia should work with EU on agreements on common aviation area and visa waiver
Unfortunately, Armenia did not sign an Association Agreement with the EU in due time, she added...
 European Parliament members to visit Armenia next week
Eight MEPs are to take stock of a recent deal on a new EU-Armenia agreement…
 Belarusian Defense Ministry delegation visits Armenia
During their visit, the delegation members got familiarized with the structure, issues and functions of the military police of the Armenian Defense Ministry...
 Armenia Parliament: Minsk Group statement shows that our diplomacy is successful
“We will continue to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy,” said speaker Babloyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news