New provocation by Baku: Azerbaijan fires at its own positions from mortars
17:47, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. - The Azerbaijani armed forces, which are intentionally exacerbating the situation on the contact line between the Artsakh–Azerbaijani opposing forces and resorting to different provocations, on Friday took actions contradictory to common sense, the statement of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) says.

According to the statement, the video surveillance systems installed at the Artsakh Defense Army frontline captured how the adversary, according to the preliminary information, opened fire from 60 mm mortars—in between 12:15 to 12:19pm and 1:32-1:36pm— at its own positions in the direction of Seysulan-Yarimja section of the contact line, as a result of which explosions occurred in the mentioned sections.

“This once again comes to prove that in the adversary’s camp either the personal staff does not possess professional skills or vertical management lacks, any commander at the frontline allowing himself to take such a decision and implement it. Or, otherwise, with such mean steps the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan is  paving the way for further provocations.   

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh informs that during the day the Armenian side remained committed to observing the ceasefire regime and did not take any actions, let alone from large-scale weapons,” the statement says. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
