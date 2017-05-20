News
Political scientist: Erdogan “probes red line”
12:05, 20.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The provocative behavior of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is explained by the fact that he is probing the red line, political scientist Karine Gevorgyan told the Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on Erdogan's nervous actions, in particular, the recent incident around Incirlik air base.

According to the analyst, the internal situation in Turkey is rather difficult, and along with the visible problems there are those that are not accepted to say out loud. As an example, she mentioned that Ilham Aliyev “hosted” military instructors, whom Erdogan would like “to filter out”.

The analyst believes that in response to the Kemalists, Erdogan puts forward the Armenian issue at every opportunity, trying to show that the attitude towards other nations in Turkey is good.

“Erdogan's provocative actions are explained by the fact that he is testing the room for a maneuver. And in the modern world, all concepts are blurred, even such seemingly basic one as human rights. This category has turned into political one from a legal one.  And the limits are also blurred,” the political scientist noted, adding that Trump behaves in this way to shake up the situation in the world. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
