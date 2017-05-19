Ruling party MP: Armenian polyclinics lack equipment and doctors

YEREVAN. - The Armenian polyclinics indeed lack equipment and doctors, MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Hakob Hakobyan, who has been nominated a Chairman of the parliamentary Committee of Health and Social Insurance, said in the parliament Friday.

In many cases, people seek medical assistance in hospitals instead of polyclinics, since the latter lack equipment.

“Why do they lack it? Since there is no money. And why there is no money? This is a different issue. As to the doctors, I can say that the salary can be higher in the polyclinics of provinces that in those of Yerevan. But people don’t go there. There is no motivation,” he noted.