News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Ruling party MP: Armenian polyclinics lack equipment and doctors
18:08, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - The Armenian polyclinics indeed lack equipment and doctors, MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Hakob Hakobyan, who has been nominated a Chairman of the parliamentary Committee of Health and Social Insurance, said in the parliament Friday.

In many cases, people seek medical assistance in hospitals instead of polyclinics, since the latter lack equipment.  

“Why do they lack it? Since there is no money. And why there is no money? This is a different issue. As to the doctors, I can say that the salary can be higher in the polyclinics of provinces that in those of Yerevan. But people don’t go there. There is no motivation,” he noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Video of casting for Armenian Genocide film to launch at Cannes Festival event
The video was shot by Disruptive Narrative production company founded by leading human rights lawyer, Jen Robinson...
 Armenian women convicts to assemble lighters from Chinese details
Acting Minister of Economic Development and Reforms of Armenia, Suren Karayan, noted that Sahlevs Ltd. will produce 230 million AMD (approx. $470,000) goods annually...
 In 2017 Armenia to receive $1,2 from US to fight tuberculosis
The relevant project was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
 Chanel boomerang offends Australia Aborigines
The French luxury brand is selling a boomerang for $1,460…
 Catholicos Aram I visits new Armenian church in Kuwait
The house of worship will be consecrated on Friday…
 U.S. Ambassador to Armenia meets with Muskie Exchange Program alumni
Though the Muskie Graduate Fellowship Program which 450 Armenians have taken advantaged of has since ended, the alumni remain an important part of Armenian society…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news