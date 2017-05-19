News
Belarusian Defense Ministry delegation visits Armenia
18:40, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - According to the cooperation plan between the Armenian and Belarusian Defense Ministries, the delegation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry visited Armenia from May 16 to 19. It was led by Head of the Belarusian Armed Forces Service Department, Colonel Vladislav Budik, and Head of Military Auto-inspection, Colonel Valeri Geits.

During their visit, the delegation members got familiarized with the structure, issues and functions of the military police of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

The Belarusian delegation was received by Head of Military Police of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Major General Samvel Ghukasyan. During the meeting, issues related to the further cooperation were discussed and agreement was reached on the development of further collaboration. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
