News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
European Parliament members to visit Armenia next week
18:57, 19.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of the European Parliament will visit Armenia in May.

Foreign Affairs Committee delegation, led by its Chair David McAllister (EPP, DE), will travel to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia on 22-25 May to meet the Presidents, Speakers, parliamentarians from the ruling as well as opposition parties and civil society representatives, EU said in a statement.

Eight Members of the European Parliament are to take stock of a recent deal on a new EU-Armenia agreement, the advancement of negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement and the deepening of EU-Georgia relations.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission: EU continues to support peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
The EU continues to fully support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group…
 MP: Armenia should work with EU on agreements on common aviation area and visa waiver
Unfortunately, Armenia did not sign an Association Agreement with the EU in due time, she added...
 EU diplomat: Some statements by Turkish officials are often contradictory and confusing
“There is public pressure to change EU-Turkey relations…
 EU diplomat: I hope once Turkey-Armenia ties will be also a part of EU-Turkey dialogue
“Normalization does not seem to come as top priority of political elites…
 EU: Armenia-Turkey ties on agenda of our dialogue with Armenia
Changes will not come over night, but we are ready to support and contribute to civil society…
 Visa-free regime between EU and Ukraine to enter into force in coming weeks
The dialogue between EU and Ukraine on visa waiver was launched in 2008...
More in topic
All
European Commission: EU continues to support peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
The EU continues to fully support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group…
 MP: Armenia should work with EU on agreements on common aviation area and visa waiver
Unfortunately, Armenia did not sign an Association Agreement with the EU in due time, she added...
 Belarusian Defense Ministry delegation visits Armenia
During their visit, the delegation members got familiarized with the structure, issues and functions of the military police of the Armenian Defense Ministry...
 Armenia Parliament: Minsk Group statement shows that our diplomacy is successful
“We will continue to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy,” said speaker Babloyan…
ARF-D: Azerbaijan is sultanate, which doesn’t give a damn about international norms
In the MP’s words, the disdainful treatment of Baku to all the international norms is obvious...
 Iranian Embassy in Armenia: Iranians actively participate in presidential election
More than 10,000 Iranians and citizens of Iran of Armenian descent voted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news