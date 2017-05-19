News
MP: Armenia should work with EU on agreements on common aviation area and visa waiver
19:16, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Lots of work with the EU on preparing an agreement on common aviation area and visa waiver awaits the Armenian parliament.

Deputy from Tsarukyan Bloc, Naira Zohrabyan, who has been nominated for the post of a chairman of the Committee on European Integration, said the aforementioned at a parliamentary session on Friday.

Unfortunately, Armenia did not sign an Association Agreement with the EU in due time, she added. But, according to Zohrabyan, one shouldn’t doubt that the new Armenia-EU framework agreement—initialed in March—will be signed at the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels on November 24.

“I expect our parliament colleagues to have an idea about the significance of the specific agreements stemming from the framework one. These include the agreements on visa waiver and common aviation area, as well as many others,” Zohrabyan said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
