News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Zangi to be available in UAE in mid-June
19:35, 19.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Starting from mid-June Zangi messenger will start working uninterruptedly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where other messengers are blocked.

General Director of Zangi, Vahram Martirosyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to him, Zangi applies elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning in UAE thanks to which Zangi is able to circumvent blocking filters.

“We were able to bring this work to fruition during the holiday season, when Dubai was the main tourism destination for Armenians. Thus, our users can spend much less money on calls: they only need to have Internet,” Martirosyan said, recalling that Zangi is an application, which uses the least Internet as compared to all other messengers. That is, in case of a video call, Zangi uses several times less Internet than other messengers.

In Martorisyan’s words, various countries are today trying to limit the capacities of Internet connection. Huge investments are made to limit the work of exactly messengers but these investments will in no way be justified. “The technologies are developing very dynamically, much more dynamically than the limiting means. That is why the expenses on the network restriction cannot be justified. Currently, the connection is free. This sphere has been liberalized. Various messengers ensuring free connection operate in Armenia now. Of course, they are our competitors, but we are for competition. Due to the competition we constantly improve ourselves. Apart form this, one shouldn’t go against development, while limitation means exactly that,” he said. 

Zangi is considered to be the application, which ensures the clearest audio connection as compared to all other messengers. It works uninterruptedly even in case of a very weak connection. Zangi also uses the least Internet in case of audio connection: it is possible to talk for 7 minutes by using 1 Mb. This advantage is especially significant when making use of a roaming.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New photos of iPhone 8 appear on Internet
It will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack...
PicsArt co-founder Hovhannes Avoyan: Why the AI hype cycle won’t end anytime soon?
Avoyan published an article about Artificial Intelligence (AI) on VentureBeat.com...
 Skype and Viber don’t pay taxes in Armenia, local providers appear in unequal conditions
“The issue is new and pressing, [including] in Russia and other countries..."
 Armenian professionals push the idea of opening ICANN branch office in the country
According to the director, Armenia has a number of advantages in terms of infrastructures...
 Apple experiences difficulties with production of iPhone 8
There is a rising probability of worst-case scenario for iPhone shipments...
 Ucom’s fixed services available in 5 more towns
The numerous, diverse and multi-content IP-TV channels, broadband internet and new generation digital telephony are now available...
More in topic
All
New photos of iPhone 8 appear on Internet
It will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack...
PicsArt co-founder Hovhannes Avoyan: Why the AI hype cycle won’t end anytime soon?
Avoyan published an article about Artificial Intelligence (AI) on VentureBeat.com...
 Ucom mobile application’s version 8 is released
The updated version of the app already allows customers to check the monthly inclusions of U! tariff plans...
 Ucom subscribers to enjoy 29 AMD/MB rate when roaming in 40 countries
Moreover, the special rate of 29 AMD/MB will be applicable in the United Arab Emirates as well
 Skype and Viber don’t pay taxes in Armenia, local providers appear in unequal conditions
“The issue is new and pressing, [including] in Russia and other countries..."
 Armenian professionals push the idea of opening ICANN branch office in the country
According to the director, Armenia has a number of advantages in terms of infrastructures...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news