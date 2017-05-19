Zangi to be available in UAE in mid-June

YEREVAN. – Starting from mid-June Zangi messenger will start working uninterruptedly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where other messengers are blocked.

General Director of Zangi, Vahram Martirosyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to him, Zangi applies elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning in UAE thanks to which Zangi is able to circumvent blocking filters.

“We were able to bring this work to fruition during the holiday season, when Dubai was the main tourism destination for Armenians. Thus, our users can spend much less money on calls: they only need to have Internet,” Martirosyan said, recalling that Zangi is an application, which uses the least Internet as compared to all other messengers. That is, in case of a video call, Zangi uses several times less Internet than other messengers.

In Martorisyan’s words, various countries are today trying to limit the capacities of Internet connection. Huge investments are made to limit the work of exactly messengers but these investments will in no way be justified. “The technologies are developing very dynamically, much more dynamically than the limiting means. That is why the expenses on the network restriction cannot be justified. Currently, the connection is free. This sphere has been liberalized. Various messengers ensuring free connection operate in Armenia now. Of course, they are our competitors, but we are for competition. Due to the competition we constantly improve ourselves. Apart form this, one shouldn’t go against development, while limitation means exactly that,” he said.

Zangi is considered to be the application, which ensures the clearest audio connection as compared to all other messengers. It works uninterruptedly even in case of a very weak connection. Zangi also uses the least Internet in case of audio connection: it is possible to talk for 7 minutes by using 1 Mb. This advantage is especially significant when making use of a roaming.