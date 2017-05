Founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange on Friday pledged that the organization will continue its activity.

WikiLeaks will continue distributing materials, Assange told journalists from the balcony of Ecuadorian embassy in London, RIA Novosti reports.

He also commented on the release of one of WikiLeaks informers Chelsea Manning, saying that this was an “important victory.”

Earlier, Assange stated about his willingness to hold talks with Britain and US.