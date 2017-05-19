News
Man sets himself alight in downtown Munich
22:05, 19.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A 54-year-old man torched himself in downtown Munich on the night of May 19, Lenta.ru reports, citing Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

It is noted that the Munich resident drove to the historical Marienplatz square and poured several liters of gasoline over himself.

The passers-by extinguished the flames, following which the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The police are ascertaining the motives behind his actions. It was found out that the man left two slogans on his car: "Never again war on German soil" and "Amri is only the tip of the iceberg." 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
