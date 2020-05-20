News
Newspaper: Aliyev to commit suicide?
13:20, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The OSCE Minsk Group's statement issued on Thursday, with respect to the Azerbaijan’s shots fired toward Nagorno-Karabakh, can be considered as one of the greatest achievements in the Karabakh conflict settlement for the last years, if not decades, 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper writes.

“Finally, the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called a spade a spade and made a concrete statement for the first time, noting that it was Azerbaijan to start the ceasefire violation and the military maneuver, and Armenia only reiterated. The estimates are not exaggerated, it is an international community’s slap or a blow to Azerbaijan, which did and will do everything not to implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg after April war.

It is about establishment of a mechanism to monitor ceasefire violations and expansion of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Armenia, implementation of which is actually a condition for continuation of negotiations.

OSCE Minsk Group’s statements essentially legitimize the claims of the Armenian side. Thus, Azerbaijani shots can turn into a suicide shooting.

Meanwhile, the situation does not mean that Azerbaijan can draw lessons from this, everything can be worse. The coming period could be dangerous.”

