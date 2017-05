YEREVAN. – Armenian parliament is holding a meeting on Saturday to elect the heads of standing committees the number of which has reduced from 12 to 9.

The day before ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), and opposition Tsarukyan Bloc on Friday divided up amongst each other the candidacies for the chairpersons of the nine NA standing committees.

Accordingly, the RPA nominated six, whereas Tsarukyan Bloc put forward three respective candidates.