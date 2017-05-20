News
Azerbaijan breached truce over 100 times past night (PHOTO)
10:02, 20.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani side breached the truce along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 100 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,750 shots toward the position-holders of Karabakh Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Azerbaijani side fired anti-tank grenades (32) in the eastern direction of the line of contact and 60 mm mortars (7) in the northern direction.

The Karabakh vanguard units reiterated to suppress adversary’s actions. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
