Saturday
May 20
France concerned about Azerbaijan's decision to block access to several news websites
14:34, 20.05.2017
France is concerned about the decision of the Azerbaijani authorities to block access to several news websites, contact.az reported.

“Paris calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to comply with international obligations, which it has voluntarily taken upon itself and fully respect freedom of speech and the press, which are the main elements for the development of civil society and the consolidation of democratic institutions.

France will continue to monitor the situation of the media in Azerbaijan, “ the statement said.

A few days ago the court in Baku approved the decision of the Ministry of Communications to block websites of the Azerbaijani service of Radio Liberty, Meidan TV, Azadlig newspaper, Azerbaijan Saata TV program and Turan TV.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
