News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
MP: Political and legal culture important for good elections
12:37, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The key element about holding good elections is a political and legal culture of the society, candidate for standing committee on legal affairs Hrayr Tovmasyan said.

His comment came in response to a remark from the opposition MP Artak Zeynalyan who said the society is confident that Armenia is facing political corruption.

“The share of the political majority in the society is 5.6%, but, for example, almost 90% of school principals are members of the ruling party. A conviction has been formed that there is a culture of selective bribery in Armenia. How are you going to fight this?” Zeynalyan asked.

“In the matter of holding good elections, the political and legal culture of society is of paramount importance. How society understands the price of elections, the role and importance of the body that should be formed? This problem is not only for Armenia, it exists in all countries, it is necessary to raise the political and legal culture of the public. If we have many supporters, this does not mean that we are right. Both majority and minority can be right. The truth can be here and there,” Tovmasyan explained.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New Armenia Parliament session resumes (PHOTOS)
The three deputy speakers will be elected…
 CoE: Further democratic consolidation is needed in Yerevan also outside the polling stations
Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe presented results of the mission….
 Newspaper: US embassy to impose “sanctions” on Armenia ruling party members?
The American diplomatic mission is going to also include their relatives on this list…
 Newspaper: 8 persons that became Armenia MPs promise Tsarukyan to give up their parliamentary mandates
Among them is the former governor of Vayots Dzor Province…
Attorney: Armenia ruling party controls all 3 branches of power in country
Grigoryan made his concluding remarks at the Constitutional Court hearing…
 Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to form coalition with ruling party, after April 2018
And the reason is incumbent Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan…
More in topic
All
Video analysis: Erdoğan’s bodyguards were given command to attack protestors
The video—recorded by Voice of America Turkish news service­—also shows Erdoğan calmly watching the occurrence...
 New provocation by Baku: Azerbaijan fires at its own positions from mortars
“This once again comes to prove that in the adversary’s camp either the personal staff does not possess professional skills or vertical management lacks..."
 Armenia Parliament standing committees reduce from 12, to 9
The respective motion by the ruling party faction has passed…
 3 MPs from Tsarukyan bloc giving up their parliamentary seats (PHOTOS)
Artyom Tsarukyan, Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Khachik Manukyan, are giving up their parliamentary seats...
Armenia Parliament elects 3 deputy speakers
As a result of secret ballot on Friday…
 New Armenia Parliament session resumes (PHOTOS)
The three deputy speakers will be elected…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news