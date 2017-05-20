MP: Political and legal culture important for good elections

YEREVAN. – The key element about holding good elections is a political and legal culture of the society, candidate for standing committee on legal affairs Hrayr Tovmasyan said.

His comment came in response to a remark from the opposition MP Artak Zeynalyan who said the society is confident that Armenia is facing political corruption.

“The share of the political majority in the society is 5.6%, but, for example, almost 90% of school principals are members of the ruling party. A conviction has been formed that there is a culture of selective bribery in Armenia. How are you going to fight this?” Zeynalyan asked.

“In the matter of holding good elections, the political and legal culture of society is of paramount importance. How society understands the price of elections, the role and importance of the body that should be formed? This problem is not only for Armenia, it exists in all countries, it is necessary to raise the political and legal culture of the public. If we have many supporters, this does not mean that we are right. Both majority and minority can be right. The truth can be here and there,” Tovmasyan explained.