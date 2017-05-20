News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
167 people die in India due to severe heatwave
15:58, 20.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The prevailing severe heatwave has claimed 167 lives in Telangana, India so far, Deccan Chronicle reported.

This is mainly data from local officials. The three-member committees constituted in districts to inquire into whether these deaths were on account of the heatwave are yet to submit their reports.

It is noted that the temperature does not fall below 40 degrees Celsius in Telangan in recent days. The temperature reaches 47 degrees in some parts of the state.  Extreme heat will remain in the state for a few more days.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
About 2,000 flights canceled due to winter storms in northeast of US
Also 1695 flights have been delayed…
 Around 30 residents of New Orleans suffered from series of tornado
Tornado striking the city destroyed about 300 houses…
Tokyo hit by first snow in November in 54 years
Tokyo can have 2 centimeters of snow to Friday morning...
 Emergency ministry: Armenia will be under influence of cold front
The ministry reminds and urges drivers to travel with winter tires on their vehicles…
 It is snowing virtually throughout Armenia
Drivers are advised to travel solely with winter tires on their vehicles…
 Season’s first snow falls in Armenia’s Dilijan
The meteorological center had issued a warning that precipitation is expected in most parts of the country…
More in topic
All
Armenia Vice PM: Tourists to be able to visit Garni and Geghard by new road
“The passage will become faster and more comfortable..."
 Assyrian MP of Armenian parliament: Our culture should not suffer from consolidation of municipalities
The rights of our communities, their ability to make decisions should not be dissolved because of consolidation…
Armenian girls spend less time on social media, than other Europeans
Boys in Switzerland and Portugal, Armenia were the least likely to dedicate two hours a day to sitting in from of a computer…
Historian Pavel Chobanyan dies
Professor Chobanyan was а renowned specialist in Georgian studies, source-study expert, historian...
 Video of casting for Armenian Genocide film to launch at Cannes Festival event
The video was shot by Disruptive Narrative production company founded by leading human rights lawyer, Jen Robinson...
 Ruling party MP: Armenian polyclinics lack equipment and doctors
In many cases, people seek medical assistance in hospitals instead of polyclinics, since the latter lack equipment...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news