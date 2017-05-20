167 people die in India due to severe heatwave

The prevailing severe heatwave has claimed 167 lives in Telangana, India so far, Deccan Chronicle reported.

This is mainly data from local officials. The three-member committees constituted in districts to inquire into whether these deaths were on account of the heatwave are yet to submit their reports.

It is noted that the temperature does not fall below 40 degrees Celsius in Telangan in recent days. The temperature reaches 47 degrees in some parts of the state. Extreme heat will remain in the state for a few more days.