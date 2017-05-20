News
Nanny from abroad robs Moscow apartment
21:15, 20.05.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

A nanny robbed the apartment of her employers in Moscow.

The officers of Moscow Criminal Investigation Department detained the woman suspected of the robbery of 3 million rubles from the apartment, where she worked as a nanny, Interfax reports.

Taking advantage of the trust relations with the family members, the woman stole the money from the apartment. Currently, the 30-year-old national of one of the Central Asian countries has been put in custody. The law enforcement authorities also informed that a criminal case has been launched into the incident. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
