Nanny from abroad robs Moscow apartment

A nanny robbed the apartment of her employers in Moscow.

The officers of Moscow Criminal Investigation Department detained the woman suspected of the robbery of 3 million rubles from the apartment, where she worked as a nanny, Interfax reports.

Taking advantage of the trust relations with the family members, the woman stole the money from the apartment. Currently, the 30-year-old national of one of the Central Asian countries has been put in custody. The law enforcement authorities also informed that a criminal case has been launched into the incident.