Opposition Yelk group to support RPA candidate for standing committee on financial affairs
15:43, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

  YEREVAN. – Members of opposition Yelk parliamentary group will vote for RPA member Gagik Minasyan as a chairman of the standing committee on finance and budget affairs.

Head of the parliamentary group Nikol Pashinyan said they would not support RPA candidates for the heads of standing committee, but added that voting “for” or “against” is not an end in itself.

“We will vote for one RPA candidate, Gagik Minasyan, who is nominated to head the committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs, given his personality and image,” Pashinyan added.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
