A car has fallen into Yauza River as a result of a traffic accident in downtown Moscow.

Two passenger cars —Toyota and Kie—collided in Academician Tupolev Quay of the capital city, Gazeta reports. Consequently, one of them fell into the river. According to the preliminary information of the police, there are no casualties.

Another source in the law enforcement authorities informed that four people, including two children, were injured as a result of the accident.