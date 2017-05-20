Melania Trump refuses to put on headscarf during her visit to Saudi Arabia

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump refused to wear head scarf during her visit to Saudi Arabia while it is demanded by Muslim customs.

The US First lady was not the first Western woman who did not observe the customs of the Saudis. Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May, as well as US ex-president Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama did not wear headscarves at official meetings with officials of Saudi Arabia, RG reported.

Donald Trump started his first foreign trip as a president. After Saudi Arabia, he will travel to Israel, Italy, Belgium and the Vatican.