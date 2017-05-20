News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia
17:10, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.05/$1 in Armenia on Saturday; this is down by AMD 0.10 from Friday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.94 (down by AMD 0.11), that of one British pound was AMD 628.54 (down by AMD 0.13), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.41 (down by AMD 0.01).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.07, AMD 19,504.65 and AMD 14,505.41, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Saturday. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM chairs North-South Road Corridor Governing Council session
The projects of the new motorway from Sisian to Kajaran in southern Armenia were discussed as well...
 Armenia economy, investment acting minister presents report to President (PHOTOS)
The report included the ministry’s activities in tourism industry…
 SAS Group takes leading position
The label reflects the results of inspection conducted by the service...
 Armenia official’s adviser: Jewelry industry is progressing rapidly in country
This pace will be maintained until the year’s end, and new contracts are expected to be signed…
 Armenian Government approves procedure for holding state procurement auctions
According to acting Minister of Finance of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, it will be allowed to acquire large amount of goods and services through electronic auction...
 483 workers of Armenia’s tax and customs bodies to be made redundant
The draft bill on reforms in the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
More in topic
All
Dollar still falling in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, is steadily increasing in the country…
 Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss tax reforms, fight against corruption
They exchanged views on Armenian-American economic cooperation and joint projects…
 Armenia economy, investment acting minister presents report to President (PHOTOS)
The report included the ministry’s activities in tourism industry…
 SAS Group takes leading position
The label reflects the results of inspection conducted by the service...
 Armenia official’s adviser: Jewelry industry is progressing rapidly in country
This pace will be maintained until the year’s end, and new contracts are expected to be signed…
 Global oil prices are up
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.74% and reached $52.90 per barrel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news