Armenian National Assembly session ends
17:33, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia ended while ago.

NA Speaker Ara Babloyan stated that one issue—discussion of the Government activity—has remained on the agenda, which can be referred to only after the formation of the Government.  

The election of the standing committee chairmen was on the agenda of the NA at Saturday’s session.

Six nominated candidates from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) were elected. Thus, Hakob Hakobyan will head Committee on Health and Social Affairs, Armen Ashotyan that of Committee on International Relations,  Koryun Nahapetyan—Committee on Security, Defense and Internal Affairs, Hrayr Tovmasyan—Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Khosrov Harutyunyan—Committee on Economic Affairs, and Gagik Minasyan—Committee on Financial Credit and Budgetary Affairs.  

From Tsarukyan Bloc candidates, Naira Zohrabyan will head Committee on European Integration, Vardan Bostanjyan—Committee of Education, Science, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Vardevan Grigoryan—Committee on Territorial Administration Affairs. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
