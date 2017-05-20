Expert: Rouhani’s work will not be easy

The presidential election in Iran will most likely be held without a second round.

Political scientists Karine Gevorgyan told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am, referring to the election held in Iran.

In her words, during the second term Hassan Rouhani will use the external success in domestic reforms.

“I think during the second term Rouhani will focus his attention on social issues, which have accumulated during the sanction period,” Gevorgyan noted, adding that big cities, their youth and large businessmen will benefit from that.

At the same time, the political scientist noted that Rouhani’s work will not be easy, since being a consensus figure, he will be under the careful attention of conservatives and liberals.