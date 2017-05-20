Rogozin: Russia to no longer modernize old weapon samples

Russia will stop modernizing its old weapon samples, Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin told Vesti v Subbotu.

In his words, modernization is as normal a phenomenon as creation of new samples. “But modernization cannot be endless: it should be carried out not more than two or three times. Otherwise, it stops the creation of new weaponry programs,” Rogozin said, Rossiysaka Gazeta reports.

The Deputy PM noted that the new weaponry program will be innovative. Its key peculiarity will be the development of intellectual weapon, as well as state-of-the-art intelligence and communication systems.