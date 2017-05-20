Armenia Vice PM: Tourists to be able to visit Garni and Geghard by new road

Tourists will be able to go to Armenia’s Garni temple and Geghard monastery by a new road.

Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Vache Gabrielyan, told the aforementioned to journalists during Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s trip to Garni and Geghard on Saturday.

The repair of the road from Yerevan will be repaired within the framework of the $55 million loan program of the World Bank, aimed at the development of tourism infrastructure in Armenia.

“The passage will become faster and more comfortable. In particular, the repairs will be carried out in the section nearby Voghjaberd village. The road there periodically wears out due to slump,” the Vice PM said.

It is particularly planned to improve the surrounding of the Garni temple and gorge (including basalt cliffs known as “Symphony of the Stones”), as well as Geghard monastery. The roads leading to them will be repaired and lit up.

Similar work will be carried out nearby Museum of Dvin (one of the ancient Armenian capitals). Khor Virap monastery, Areni and Mozrov caves, Zorats Karer megalithic monument, Khdzoresk cave, as well as Haghpat and Sanahin monasteries (in the south).