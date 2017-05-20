News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Armenia Vice PM: Tourists to be able to visit Garni and Geghard by new road
19:13, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Tourists will be able to go to Armenia’s Garni temple and Geghard monastery by a new road.

Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Vache Gabrielyan, told the aforementioned to journalists during Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s trip to Garni and Geghard on Saturday.

The repair of the road from Yerevan will be repaired within the framework of the  $55 million loan program of the World Bank, aimed at the development of tourism infrastructure in Armenia.

“The passage will become faster and more comfortable. In particular, the repairs will be carried out in the section nearby Voghjaberd village. The road there periodically wears out due to slump,” the Vice PM said.

It is particularly planned to improve the surrounding of the Garni temple and gorge (including basalt cliffs known as “Symphony of the Stones”), as well as Geghard monastery. The roads leading to them will be repaired and lit up.

Similar work will be carried out nearby Museum of Dvin (one of the ancient Armenian capitals). Khor Virap monastery, Areni and Mozrov caves, Zorats Karer megalithic monument, Khdzoresk cave, as well as Haghpat and Sanahin monasteries (in the south). 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of Iranian tourists visiting Armenia’s Garni temple grows
Since the beginning of 2017, 37 percent more tourists visited Garni as compared to the same months in 2016...
 One-day trips from Iran to Armenia are growing thanks to visa cancelation
In the past, Iranian tourists were primarily visiting capital city Yerevan, and they were seeing the southern parts of Armenia solely while on their way…
 More number of foreign tourists visits Karabakh in first quarter of 2017
As per the deputy minister of economy, such data are promising in the lead-up to the forthcoming tourist season…
 Armenia had 18.2% more tourists in January-March
Chairperson of the State Committee for Tourism noted that the government is working to draw new tourists…
 Official says 98% of tourists leave Armenia satisfied
“The only thing that our guests complain about is the roads”…
 Iran tourist found dead in Yerevan hotel room
External examination found no traces of violence on the body…
More in topic
All
Assyrian MP of Armenian parliament: Our culture should not suffer from consolidation of municipalities
The rights of our communities, their ability to make decisions should not be dissolved because of consolidation…
167 people die in India due to severe heatwave
The temperature reaches 47 degrees in some parts of the state…
 Armenian girls spend less time on social media, than other Europeans
Boys in Switzerland and Portugal, Armenia were the least likely to dedicate two hours a day to sitting in from of a computer…
Historian Pavel Chobanyan dies
Professor Chobanyan was а renowned specialist in Georgian studies, source-study expert, historian...
 Video of casting for Armenian Genocide film to launch at Cannes Festival event
The video was shot by Disruptive Narrative production company founded by leading human rights lawyer, Jen Robinson...
 Ruling party MP: Armenian polyclinics lack equipment and doctors
In many cases, people seek medical assistance in hospitals instead of polyclinics, since the latter lack equipment...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news