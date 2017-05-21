News
Sunday
May 21
News
Ex-president Gül declines from attending Turkey ruling party congress
10:04, 21.05.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Former President of Turkey Abdullah Gül declined from participating in the 3rd special congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

At the event, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will again become chairman of the party, reported BirGün (One Day) newspaper of Turkey.

An invitation to this congress was sent also to Gül, who is one of the founders of AKP, but he decided not to attend this event.

Under the recent constitutional amendments, the president of Turkey can now be a political party member and also head this political force.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
