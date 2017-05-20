News
Street food sale banned in Bangkok
23:44, 20.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The Thai authorities have adopted a decision on introducing a ban on the sale of street food.

This decision is conditioned by an enormous number of street kiosks, which create trash and disorder in the streets, blocking the traffic on pedestrian passageways.

This news came as a surprise to the public, since the street trade is part of the national color and local culture of Thailand. Moreover, this step will deprive people of the opportunity to buy cheap food, let alone the negative impact of this on the tourism reputation of the country, which may lead to the drop of the possible influx of tourists.

It is noted that the city cleaning will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok, including in the main streets of Yaowarat and Khao San. The authorities plan to remove around 15,000 street food kiosks, Kedem reports.

Հայերեն and Русский
