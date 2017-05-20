News
Belgian Armenian Chamber of Commerce: Congo is great market for solar panels from Armenia
21:26, 20.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - Congo is a very large market for the solar panel industry reviving in Armenia, Chairman of the Belgian Armenian Chamber of Commerce (BACC), Valéry Safarian, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

There is a huge deficit of power in the Democratic Republic of Congo, only nine percent of the population having access to power. The installment of solar panels will be very useful in the sites where the construction of power grid may be a long-lasting and costly process.

The mines in the country’s southeastern Katanga state also need lots of power.  Overall, the mine potential in the entire republic is assessed at more than $20 trillion. And although several large overhead power lines have been installed, that is not enough yet.

“I talked to new Armenian producers of solar panels about the potential of Congo market. I think the Armenian companies can and must be better presented there,” Safaryan said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
