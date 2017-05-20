Google picks best mobile apps for Android operating system

Google has summed up the results of Google Play Awards 2017, within the framework of which the best mobile apps for Android operating system were determined.

Memrise was named the best language learning app of the year. It allows to learn foreign languages quickly and effectively, through games.

Hooked app was named a standout startup, Mushroom 11- Standout Indie, Animal Jam - Best App For Kids.

Besides, Virtual Virtual Reality ($9) was recognized as the Best VR Experience, Woorld being named the Best AR Experience.

Moreover, Transformers: Forged to Fight has received the title of the Best Game, Hearthstone - Best Multiplayer Game, and ShareTheMeal - Best Social Impact.