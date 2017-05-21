Mexicans try to lynch Russian, for offensive videos on Internet

More than 7,000 people have signed the change.org petition demanding the deportation of Russian Aleksei Makeev, who is in a coma after an altercation with locals in Mexico, from the country, reported Interfax news agency.

They ask that this Russian citizen be deported from Mexico because of “his manifestation of hatred toward Mexicans.”

About 200 residents of Cancún, where Makeev resides, came to his house demanding his deportation. The Russian, however, met them armed with a knife and an altercation ensued, during which he mortally wounded a local. Subsequently, he attempted to hide on the roof of a neighboring house, but the infuriated crowd stoned him.

Police, however, rescued Makeev from this lynching, and took him to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Aleksei Makeev had become infamous due to the offensive videos he posted on his YouTube channel. In these videos, the Russian debases and insults local Mexicans, and uses Nazi symbols.