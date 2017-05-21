Taliban attack security outposts in Afghanistan, 20 policemen killed

At least 20 policemen were killed Sunday when Taliban fighters stormed multiple security outposts in southern Afghanistan, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

“This morning, a group of Taliban fighters armed with heavy and light weapons launched coordinated attacks on several police checkpoints in Shah Joy district of Zabul province, killing 20 policemen,” provincial governor Bismillah Afghanmal told AFP.

A district official told AFP that at least 15 others were wounded in the fighting.