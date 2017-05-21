News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Taliban attack security outposts in Afghanistan, 20 policemen killed
17:34, 21.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 20 policemen were killed Sunday when Taliban fighters stormed multiple security outposts in southern Afghanistan, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

“This morning, a group of Taliban fighters armed with heavy and light weapons launched coordinated attacks on several police checkpoints in Shah Joy district of Zabul province, killing 20 policemen,” provincial governor Bismillah Afghanmal told AFP.

A district official told AFP that at least 15 others were wounded in the fighting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Pillars collapse at Yerevan police station (PHOTOS)
The Yerevan Investigation Service as well as the investigation department of the Ajapnyak and Davitashen districts also are in this building…
 France racing driver crashes at 370km/h
During the qualification run for Indy 500…
 Nanny from abroad robs Moscow apartment
Taking advantage of the trust relations with the family members, the woman stole the money from the apartment...
 Car falls into Yauza River in downtown Moscow
Two passenger cars —Toyota and Kie—collided in Academician Tupolev Quay of the capital city...
 4 killed in Taiwan nursing home fire
About 150 people were at the nursing center when the fire broke out...
 6 killed in Columbia shipyards blasts
There were three explosions, two of them at the same spot...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news