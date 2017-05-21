News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 950 shots at night
12:03, 21.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 80 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 950 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in full control of the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.

