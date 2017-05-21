India woman cuts off man’s penis over rape attempt

An Indian woman cut off a man’s penis after he allegedly tried to rape her at her house in the southern state of Kerala, police said.

The man was rushed to the nearby government hospital in a serious state.

The 23-year-old woman said she was attacked by the 54-year-old man, who had claimed to her family to be a religious guru, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The woman claimed the man had been assaulting her for several years.

Police said the girl’s parents, who live at the same house, were unaware of these assaults.

The woman told police that her parents blindly trusted this man, and he used to get frequent invites to perform special ceremonies and stay over at their house, where he assaulted her.

Police registered a case against this man for sexual offences against a minor and rape.