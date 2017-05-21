Armenia CEC announces Yerevan Council election final results

YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Sunday summed up the final results of the capital city Yerevan Council election, which was conducted on May 14. The results are as follows:

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA): 71.25 percent, or 240,034 votes; the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc of Parties: 21 percent, or 70,730 votes; and the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party: 7.75 percent, or 26,107 votes.

Voter turnout was 40.99 percent, or 345,146 of the eligible voters.

Solely these three political forces were vying for seats in the Yerevan city council. Its new members will elect the next Mayor of Yerevan, by a majority. The respective candidates are incumbent mayor Taron Margaryan (RPA), reelected opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan (Yelk), and former opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan (Yerkir Tsirani).

The RPA will have 46 seats, Yelk will have 14 members, and Yerkir Tsirani will have 5 mandates in the new Yerevan Council.