Britain will walk away from Brexit talks unless Brussels drops de¬mands to charge it €100bn to leave the European Union (EU), David Davis warned Sunday.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the UK’s Brexit secretary said the negotiations would be plunged into “crisis” from the off because the EU refused to discuss a trade deal until Britain agreed to pay up, according to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

Davis said the other EU member states would have to shift their position if they wanted to see progress, declaring that he regarded even “£1bn [approx. €1.1bn] as a lot of money” for Brexit.