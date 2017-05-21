Pillars collapse at Yerevan police station (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – An unusual incident occurred Sunday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 10am, the Operation Control Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a report that the pillars of a building had collapsed and that there was a major risk of further collapse.

According to shamshyan.com, this building can be considered unsafe and hazardous because it can collapse at any time, since there are large cracks inside.

The building serves as a police station.

To note, however, the Yerevan Investigation Service as well as the investigation department of the Ajapnyak and Davitashen districts also are in this building.