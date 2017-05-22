May 22 is International Day for Biological Diversity

The International Day for Biological Diversity, or World Biodiversity Day, is observed on May 22, ever since 2001, according to Calend.ru.

In 1995, the UN General Assembly declared this day with a special resolution based on the instructions of the assembly of the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), and which was convened in 1994. About 200 countries are considered parties to the CBD.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is an international day for the promotion of biodiversity issues.